Israeli Intelligence Chief to Go to US for Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) Mossad head David Barnea is going to Washington next week for talks on the Iranian nuclear deal and will participate in congressional hearings, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, Barnea was reported to have criticized the deal as a negative outcome for Israel and warned that it would give Tehran a "license" to build a nuclear weapon.

According to the ynetnews.

com website, Barnea will appear before a US Senate select committee.

Talks between Iran and the global powers, led by the EU, have dragged on for 20 months since President Joe Biden entered office. Biden's predecessor Donald Trump was the one who canceled the 2015 agreement in 2018, putting sanctions on Iran.

White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said earlier this week that Iran had agreed to some concessions as part of the negotiations.