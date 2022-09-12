UrduPoint.com

Israeli Intelligence Claims Prevented Dozens Of Iranian Attacks On Israelis Abroad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 05:20 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Israel has thwarted dozens of terrorist attacks allegedly planned by Iran on Israeli citizens and Jewish communities around the world, the head of the Israeli Secret Intelligence Service (Mossad), David Barnea. said on Monday.

"Recently, we have prevented dozens of Iranian terrorist attacks. In Cyprus, an attempted attack on Israeli businessmen was prevented; in Turkey, we prevented an assassination attempt on local businessman and diplomat, as well as in Colombia and other parts of the world. In all cases, the perpetrators were caught with means of killing," Barnea said at a conference in Reichmann University.

Barnea claimed these attacks were state terror carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other Iranian organizations on the orders of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

According to him, Israel will continue to speak out against the Iranian nuclear deal because Tehran continues to spread terrorist activity in the region.

Barnea added that if the deal is concluded, it will not stop Israel in its actions against Tehran.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or the Iranian nuclear deal, with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, plus Germany) and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the agreement and reimposed comprehensive sanctions on Tehran.

In December 2021, JCPOA parties agreed on two drafts of a new deal, but no definitive agreement has been reached. Since then, the parties have held several rounds of talks to revive the deal.

At the same time, Israel has repeatedly opposed the signing of the deal. On September 8, Barnea held security talks in the United States, during which the US reiterated its commitment that Iran will not receive nuclear weapons.

