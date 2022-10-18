Israeli Interior Minister Intends to Tighten Policy on Sudanese Asylum Seekers - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked has announced plans to make asylum process more difficult for migrants from Sudan, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The decision comes after an extensive review by Israel's Population and Immigration Authority concluded that Sudanese are "not in enough danger" to justify seeking asylum, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

The review covered policy documents from the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, Germany, Australia, Denmark, the European Court of Human Rights and others regarding Sudanese asylum seekers.

Shaked was cited in the report as affirming that many of the pending asylum applications from the Sudanese people would be rejected.