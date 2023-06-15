MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Two Israeli fighter jets attacked targets near Damascus with four guided air bombs on Wednesday, Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said, adding that the Arab country's air defense downed one of the bombs.

"On June 14 ...

two IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) F-15 tactical fighters from the airspace of the occupied Golan Heights attacked targets in the vicinity of Damascus with four guided bombs. The air defense forces of the Syrian armed forces that were on duty shot down one aerial bomb from the Russian-made Buk-M2E systems ... No one was killed or injured," Gurinov told a briefing.

The Israeli attack damaged two storage facilities, the Russian military official added.