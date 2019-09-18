UrduPoint.com
Israeli Knesset Election Voters Turnout Reaches 53.5% - Election Commission

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The turnout in the snap general election to Israel's unicameral parliament, the Knesset, has reached 53.5 percent as of 6 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT), the Israeli Central Elections Committee (CEC) said on Tuesday.

In absolute figures, the number of voters who have already cast their ballots is 3.42 million, which is a slight increase compared to the same time point at the previous election in April, the CEC added.

According to the statement, the leaders of all racing parties have already voted earlier in the day.

A total of 29 political parties are competing for the Knesset seats. According to polls, the center-right ruling Likud party and the centrist Blue and White alliance lead the vote. The Knesset has 120 seats and the minimum vote threshold to win a seat is 3.25 percent. Elections comprise two components: first, people vote for the party of their choice via secret ballot in a single nationwide electoral district, after which each party gets allocated a number of seats proportional to the votes it gained.

The voting will last till 10 p.m. local time and until 8 p.m. in certain smaller towns and villages. Immediately after that the exit polls will be announced and the election committees will begin manually counting the votes.

The voting day has been declared a holiday in Israel. Police has been put on high alert, with more than 20,000 law enforcement and military staff deployed at the polling stations. Part of them work undercover in particularly crowded areas.

The snap parliamentary vote was called in Israel after incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose Likud party won the election in April, failed to form a majority government, for which at least 61 seats are required.

