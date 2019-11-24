UrduPoint.com
Israeli Lawmaker Challenges Netanyahu For Likud Party Leadership In Snap Primary - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) A senior member of Israel's ruling Likud party has officially challenged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the party's chairmanship in a snap Primary, media reported on Sunday.

Lawmaker Gideon Sa'ar, former interior minister and ally of Netanyahu, said in a televised interview on Saturday evening that the embattled prime minister is not capable of forming a new government and a third general election must be avoided, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

Israelis have headed to the polls twice this year and both times resulted in a hung parliament and inability to garner a 61-seat coalition needed to form a unity government. Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, opposed to Netanyahu, failed to muster a coalition before the Wednesday deadline which sparked fear of a third election. All sides have said that a third election must be avoided at all costs.

"This move has the power to prevent Israel's decline into unnecessary third elections, which Prime Minister Netanyahu himself described as letting the system go haywire," Sa'ar said in a letter to Likud's Central Committee Chairman Haim Katz on Sunday morning, according to Haaretz.

Likud, in a statement, rebuked Sa'ar's proposal and candidacy, accusing the lawmaker of disloyalty.

"It is unfortunate to see that while Prime Minister Netanyahu maintains Israel's security on all fronts and works to preserve Likud's rule, Gideon Sa'ar as usual shows zero loyalty and maximum subversion," the statement read, as quoted by Haaretz.

Likud is a right-of-center party that emphasizes Jewish nationalism, conservatism and a powerful military. According to Haaretz, the party is imbued with a strong culture of loyalty and it is rare to see any of its members challenge the party boss.

In addition to failures to form a unity government, Netanyahu has been mired in a corruption case that saw him be indicted this week by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. Netanyahu has been accused of receiving luxurious gifts, including cigars and champagne, and offering to trade favors for positive coverage in a newspaper. He has repeatedly denied all charges as a "witch hunt."

