Israeli Lawmaker From Ruling Party Yariv Levin Elected as Parliament Speaker - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Yariv Levin, a member of Israeli parliament from the ruling Likud party, has been elected as the legislature's new speaker, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

Levin was elected by 64 out of 120 votes, the Jerusalem Post newspaper said.

He will now replace Mickey Levy of the Yesh Atid party, who had served as the Knesset's speaker for about a year and a half. The newspaper said Levin may resign in the next few weeks, however, as he is also a candidate for the position of Minister of Justice.

The Likud party and its right-wing allies secured the parliamentary majority of 64 seats in the snap elections on November 1.

A centrist bloc headed by the former prime minister and leader of the Yesh Atid party, Yair Lapid, won 51 seats.

The Israeli law gives 28 days for coalition negotiations and government formation and if necessary, this period can be extended by an additional 14 days. The November 1 early parliamentary elections in Israel were the fifth in three and a half years because of the failure of the winning parties to put together a viable coalition and form a stable government.