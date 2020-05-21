UrduPoint.com
Israeli Lawmaker Says Annexation Plans Left Abbas With No Choice But To End Agreements

Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:03 AM

Israel's intentions to annex Palestinian lands may be disastrous for both nations and left Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas no choice but to withdraw from all the agreements with Israel and the United States, Yousef Jabareen, a lawmaker in the Israeli parliament from the Arab-majority Joint List, told Sputnik on Wednesday

On Tuesday, Abbas announced a withdrawal from all agreements, including security guarantees, with Israel and the United States due to the Israeli government's intent to annex Palestinian lands, and once again pushed for a two-state solution via an international conference within the framework of international law.

"The annexation of the West Bank will be a catastrophe for both Palestinians and Jews, as well as a serious violation of international law. Abbas had no choice but to make a statement last evening," Jabareen said

According to the official, the Israeli government has for years violated the Oslo Accords, a set of agreements between the Jewish state and the Palestinian Liberation Organization that were signed in 1993 and 1995 and are considered to be the cornerstone of peace between the two nations.

"The Israeli government has breached the Oslo agreements for many years and seeks to avoid any possibility of finding a solution for the two states. 'The deal of the century' and the fact that the US intends to recognize Israel's annexation of the West Bank have proven that the US is not a fair-minded mediator to resolve this issue," Jabareen said.

With the backing of the United States, the annexation of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley was among the top declarations of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's campaign. His unity government partner, Benny Gantz, has supported the plan.

