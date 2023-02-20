Israeli Lawmakers Arrive in Kiev - Ukrainian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) A delegation of Israeli lawmakers arrived in Kiev on Monday, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said.

"Today, an Israeli parliamentary delegation led by the head of the Defense and International Policy Committee arrives in Kiev," he said on air on the Ukrainian television.

Korniychuk added that Israel had heard "US colleagues who are unsatisfied with its level of cooperation with Ukraine.

"

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky has also confirmed the visit of the parliamentary delegation to Kiev in a message posted on Twitter.

"Knesset members @YuliEdelstein (Yuli Edelstein) and @zeev_elkin (Zeev Elkin) arrived in Kyiv," he tweeted.

The diplomat is expected to accompany the lawmakers during their visit to Bucha, a suburb of Kiev.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden arrived in Kiev to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.