Israeli Leader to Discuss Air Defense Systems With Ukrainian Foreign Minister - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will hold a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on October 20, media reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the Israeli security forces.

Kuleba is expected to officially appeal for Israel to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

According to the outlet's source in the Israeli security services, the request will not be fulfilled in the near future.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the G7 online summit on October 10, asked Western countries to provide Kiev with a sufficient number of modern and effective air defense systems.

Russia launched airstrikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services. Putin said that, through its continued terrorist activities, Kiev put itself on par with the most odious terrorist groups, and vowed to harshly respond to such crimes.