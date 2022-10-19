UrduPoint.com

Israeli Leader To Discuss Air Defense Systems With Ukrainian Foreign Minister - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Israeli Leader to Discuss Air Defense Systems With Ukrainian Foreign Minister - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will hold a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on October 20, media reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the Israeli security forces.

Kuleba is expected to officially appeal for Israel to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

According to the outlet's source in the Israeli security services, the request will not be fulfilled in the near future.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the G7 online summit on October 10, asked Western countries to provide Kiev with a sufficient number of modern and effective air defense systems.

Russia launched airstrikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services. Putin said that, through its continued terrorist activities, Kiev put itself on par with the most odious terrorist groups, and vowed to harshly respond to such crimes.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Israel Ukraine Moscow Vladimir Putin Kiev October Media

Recent Stories

Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator ..

Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator

25 minutes ago
 Paris Police Make 11 Arrests as Thousands Demand H ..

Paris Police Make 11 Arrests as Thousands Demand Higher Pay - Reports

25 minutes ago
 Israeli Leader to Discuss Air Defense Systems With ..

Israeli Leader to Discuss Air Defense Systems With Ukrainian Foreign Minister - ..

26 minutes ago
 Biden to Speak With Mexican President Today on Ran ..

Biden to Speak With Mexican President Today on Range of Issues - White House

27 minutes ago
 Minister directs to speed up survey work of flood ..

Minister directs to speed up survey work of flood damages

27 minutes ago
 Thousands strike across France amid fuel shortages ..

Thousands strike across France amid fuel shortages

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.