Israeli Man Dies of Stabbing Wounds in Southern Jerusalem - Doctors

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) A man with critical stabbing wounds was found on a street in Jerusalem but died after doctors' vain attempts to revive him, a spokesperson for Shaare Zedek hospital said on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old victim was found in the Har Homa neighborhood.

Media reports have identified him as Amos Saar, a security officer in the Jerusalem District Court Guard.

Israeli police reportedly arrested a 30-year-old suspect from the same neighborhood, though the motivation for the stabbing attack is still unknown. An investigation is underway.