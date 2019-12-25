Israeli Man Dies Of Stabbing Wounds In Southern Jerusalem - Doctors
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 11:53 PM
A man with critical stabbing wounds was found on a street in Jerusalem but died after doctors' vain attempts to revive him, a spokesperson for Shaare Zedek hospital said on Wednesday
The 50-year-old victim was found in the Har Homa neighborhood.
Media reports have identified him as Amos Saar, a security officer in the Jerusalem District Court Guard.
Israeli police reportedly arrested a 30-year-old suspect from the same neighborhood, though the motivation for the stabbing attack is still unknown. An investigation is underway.