Israeli Media Reveal Composition Of New Coalition Government

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 05:28 PM

Israeli media announced on Thursday the composition of the country's new coalition government, which will have more than 30 portfolios

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Israeli media announced on Thursday the composition of the country's new coalition government, which will have more than 30 portfolios.

According to the Walla news outlet, the current prime minister and the leader of the Likud Party, Benjamin Netanyahu, will head the government for 18 months, after which power will be handed over to Benny Gantz, the leader of the Blue and White alliance, for the remainder of a three-year term.

The former Israeli army chief, Gabi Ashkenazi, will serve as the country's new foreign minister, and later, under Ganz's leadership, will become the defense minister.

Interim Foreign Minister Israel Katz will serve as Israel's new Finance Minister, and former Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein will head the Health Ministry, the media outlet added.

The new Israeli coalition government will be sworn in on Thursday, after three early elections within a bit more than a year of political deadlock.

