Israeli Medical Lab Employees On Strike To Demand Better Working Conditions - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

Israeli Medical Lab Employees on Strike to Demand Better Working Conditions - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) About 2,000 employees of Israeli medical laboratories started on Sunday an indefinite strike demanding improvement of working conditions, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, medical lab workers will continue to conduct urgent tests for patients in emergency departments and COVID-19 tests, but they will only report positive results for the coronavirus.

The Israeli Finance Ministry said that negotiations with lab employees regarding their demands, which primarily include higher wages and increasing a number of staff to meet the raising demand for health services, have been underway "in recent weeks.

"

The ministry said that laboratories staff decided to take advantage of the situation and staged the strike during the difficult period in terms of both the economic and epidemiological situation in the country.

The ministry pledged it was ready to return to the negotiating table at any time and urged the association of laboratory employees to join the fight against COVID-19 and abandon strike threats.

