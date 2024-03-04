Open Menu

Israeli Medics Say Foreign National Killed In Missile Hit Near Lebanon Border

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Israeli medics say foreign national killed in missile hit near Lebanon border

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Israeli medics said one foreign worker was killed Monday and at least seven were wounded in a missile strike near the Lebanese border, the latest casualties in months of cross-border fire.

An anti-tank missile hit "foreign workers who were working in a plantation", killing one man and wounding at least seven others, the Magen David Adom emergency response service said in a statement.

The casualties were all men in their thirties, the statement said without detailing their nationalities.

The Israeli military and Lebanese militants have traded near daily fire since October 7, when war erupted in Gaza after attack on southern Israel.

