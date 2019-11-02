UrduPoint.com
Israeli Medics Say Woman Sustained Minor Wounds As 10 Rockets Fired From Gaza

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 04:10 AM

Israeli Medics Say Woman Sustained Minor Wounds as 10 Rockets Fired From Gaza

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) One woman has sustained minor injuries as 10 rockets were fired from the Palestinian Gaza Strip into the Israeli territory, the Israeli emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, said.

"Paramedics from Magen David Adom provided medical assistance to a 65-year-old woman who has sustained minor injuries as she feel down on her way to a bomb shelter. The woman was hospitalized," the service said.

Late on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the country's territories close to the Gaza border had been attacked with two rockets fired from the Palestinian enclave.

The IDF subsequently said that a total of 10 rockets had been fired from Gaza, including eight projectiles that had been intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.

Tensions near the Gaza Strip border heightened on Friday amid the 81st anti-Israeli protest, dubbed the Great March of Return.

The Gaza healthcare authorities said that 96 Palestinians were injured in clashes with the IDF on Friday, including 57 people who sustained gunshot wounds.

Friday's demonstration was timed to an anniversary of the release of the British government's Balfour Declaration, published on November 2, 1917. The document expressed support for the establishment of a "national home for the Jewish people" within the Ottoman Empire's region of Palestine.

