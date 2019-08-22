Israeli Military Accidentally Fires at Civilian Aircraft on Syria Border

(@imziishan)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday that their troops in the occupied Golan Heights accidentally fired at a civilian aircraft after mistaking it for a trespassing Syrian plane.

"It appeared to pose a real threat and was fired at," the military said in a statement, without specifying the type of the aircraft.

Israeli media identified it as a crop-duster. It was reportedly hit by bullets but no one was hurt. The military called it a "serious incident" and promised that the lesson would be learned.