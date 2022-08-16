Israeli Military Admits Airstrike Killed 5 Palestinian Children - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Israeli officials confirmed to media on Tuesday that Israel was responsible for the deaths of five children near the town of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Israeli officials confirmed to media on Tuesday that Israel was responsible for the deaths of five children near the town of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip.

Israel claimed initially that a misfired Palestinian rocket killed the minors during the last day of Israel's Operation breaking Dawn, which targeted the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.

The Israel Defense Forces conducted an investigation into the deaths, the Haaretz daily reported. It found that an Israeli airstrike killed the children, who were hiding at a cemetery east of Jabalia in Gaza's north.

The IDF told Sputnik in reply to a request for a comment on media reports that the probe into the children's deaths was still ongoing.

"The IDF reviews its actions during the operation and assesses their results. The aforementioned incident is being reviewed," the IDF said.

Israel launched airstrikes at the Palestinian exclave on August 5 in a bid to defeat Islamic Jihad. The militant group confirmed that a top commander was killed. Gazan health authorities said 49 people were killed, including 19 children, and 360 others were wounded in the operation.