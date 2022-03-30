UrduPoint.com

Israeli Military Arrests Five After Bnei Brak Deadly Shooting

Published March 30, 2022

Israeli Military Arrests Five After Bnei Brak Deadly Shooting

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that five people have been arrested on suspicion of complicity with the Bnei Brak attack

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that five people have been arrested on suspicion of complicity with the Bnei Brak attack.

The attack took place on Tuesday night. Israeli officials said five people were killed and the gunman was neutralized.ï¿½They classify the incident as a possible terrorist attack.

"Last night, 5 Israelis were killed in a terrorist attack in Bnei Brak.

Following the attack, IDF soldiers and Israeli security forces apprehended 5 individuals suspected of being involved in the killings," the IDF said on Twitter.

The suspects have been handed over for further questioning, according to the statement.

Attacks in Israel in recent days claimed lives of 11 people. Two Israeli police officers were killed in a shooting in the city of Hadera this past Sunday and another four people were killed in a stabbing attack in the city of Beersheba a week before.

