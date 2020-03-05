UrduPoint.com
Israeli Military Bans Servicemen From Traveling Abroad Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:02 PM

The Israeli military has prohibited its servicemen from traveling abroad for any private or professional purposes as a preventative measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said on Thursday

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Israeli military has prohibited its servicemen from traveling abroad for any private or professional purposes as a preventative measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said on Thursday.

"The Chief of Staff decided that the IDF officers on compulsory or permanent service would not be allowed to travel abroad for professional or private purposes starting from tomorrow's noon [10:00 GMT].

The defense minister [Naftali Bennett] has agreed with this decision," Adraee said in a statement.

The spokesman added that the move followed the decision made by Chief of the General Staff Aviv Kochavi to take efforts to "reduce the number of soldiers in isolation," since those traveling abroad are subject to be quarantined in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has reached 15.

