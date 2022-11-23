Israeli Military Chief of Staff Discussed Drill to Simulate Iran Attack With US - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Aviv Kochavi, Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Force, discussed a possible joint drill with the United States to simulate an attack on Iran and its proxies during meetings in Washington this week, Fox news Digital reported on Tuesday.

Kochavi and US Joint Chief of Staff Mark Milley are considering holding a joint drill in the coming weeks to prepare soldiers for a possible conflict between Israel and Iran or their proxies, the report said.

Kochavi met with a number of Pentagon and administration officials on Monday, including Milley and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, to discuss security threats in the middle East.

"We are at a critical point in time that requires the acceleration of operational plans and cooperation against Iran and its terrorist proxies in the region," Kochavi reportedly said in a statement.

Kochavi and Milley discussed opportunities for greater bilateral cooperation and coordination against a range of threats posed by Iran, as well as other items of mutual strategic interest, Joint Staff Spokesperson Dave Butler said on Monday.

The US and Israel maintain strong military-to-military ties as key partners committed to peace and security in the Middle East, Butler also said.