Israeli Military Converts Home-Use Respirators Into Ventilators For COVID-19 Patients

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Israeli Military Converts Home-Use Respirators Into Ventilators for COVID-19 Patients

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that they had managed to convert home-use breathing devices into ventilators for COVID-19 patients, and the first batch of 100 would go to the Sheba Medical Center, the largest medical facility in the country and the whole region.

"IDF Intel Unit 81 achieved a technological breakthrough by finding a way to convert home-breathing devices (BiPAPs) into ventilators for #COVID19 patients. After tireless work with Sheba Hospital, 100 ventilators will be delivered to @SHEBA_& 1000s more are under production," the IDF tweeted.

Speaking at a briefing, Amit Zabtani of the Sheba Medical Center explained that the devices would allow doctors to carry out lungs ventilation and also monitor oxygen and pressure indicators.

"They do not offer all different ventilation methods, which other devices offer, but it is enough to provide support that coronavirus patients need," he added.

The doctor expressed hope that, thanks to the IDF's efforts, Israeli medical workers would not have to decide on who of the patients in need would get a ventilator.

Israel has so far confirmed 12,591 COVID-19 patients, including 140 fatalities.

