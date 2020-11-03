UrduPoint.com
Israeli Military Demolishes House Of Palestinian Who Murdered Rabbi

Tue 03rd November 2020

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have demolished the house of a Palestinian, who killed a rabbi during an operation in the West Bank's Rujeib village in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva in August, a spokesperson from the IDF told Sputnik on Monday

"During the [Sunday] night, IDF soldiers destroyed the home of a terrorist, Khalil Abed al-Khalek Muhammad Doikat, in the village of Rujeib, southwest of Nablus (Shechem). He carried out a knife attack in Petah Tikva on August 26 this year, and killed Rabbi Shai Ohayon," the spokesperson said.

According to IDF, the 46-year-old Palestinian, who had an Israeli work permit, attacked 39-year-old Ohayon at the Segula junction in Petah Tikva. Investigators from the Israeli Security Agency, known as Shabak, believe that the rabbi was murdered because of his ethnicity.

Doikat's house was demolished after Israeli High Court of Justice denied his family's appeal against it. About 150 Palestinians protested the demolition in Rujeib and attacked IDF soldiers with stones and bottles of paint. In response, the Israeli military dispersed the crowd.

