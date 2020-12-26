Israeli Military Denies Reports on Servicemen Hit by Explosion Near Border With Lebanon

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman for Arab media, Avichay Adraee has denied claims that several Israeli servicemen had been hit by an explosive device near Lebanon, adding that explosives detonated during routine military activities.

Earlier in the day, Lebanon's Al Mayadden channel reported that several Israeli servicemen have been injured after an explosive device detonated in a northern Israeli village near the border with Lebanon.

"The explosions, which were heard this morning on the border with Lebanon, were connected to the routine field operation carried out by Tsahal [the IDF] on the border. Despite the allegations, no explosive devices were used against the Israel Defense Forces," Adraee wrote on its Twitter account on Saturday.

The Israeli-Lebanese relations have been marred by territorial disputes on the demarcation of maritime and land borders. Israel aggravates tensions with the neighbor, repeatedly crossing Lebanon's air, sea and land borders and using its airspace to launch strikes at Syria aimed at alleged targets of the Beirut-based Hezbollah movement. In October, the countries launched negotiations on the demarcation of the maritime border. However, negotiations appeared to have hit an impasse by November, on the eve of their fifth round, with anonymous officials from both sides stating that the talks have been postponed until further notice.