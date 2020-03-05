UrduPoint.com
Israeli Military Destroys Houses Of 2 Palestinians Accused Of Killing Teenager

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) destroyed the houses of two Palestinians accused of having a role in a high-profile bombing in the Israeli West Bank settlement of Dolev that killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb, the IDF's press office said on Thursday

"Tonight, the IDF troops demolished houses of the terrorists, Walid Hanatsheh and Yazan Mughamis, in the city of Ramallah and in the town of Birzeit. The terrorists, with other members of the [terrorist] group, carried out an attack on August 23, 2019, in which Rina Shnerb was killed, and her father and brother, Eitan and Vdir, were injured," the military wrote on Twitter.

As the demolition was happening, clashes broke out between Ramallah residents and Israeli soldiers.

In September, three individuals implicated in the attack were arrested during a joint operation of the IDF and Israeli security agency Shin Bet. The three were part of a terrorist organization called the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). According to media reports, 44-year-old Samar Arvid, who planned the attack and built the bomb, was one of the PFLP's senior officials in the West Bank. The military said the other two suspects were charged as accomplices.

Meanwhile, local news outlets reported that Palestinian security officials believed the explosion was carried out by a highly-organized terrorist cell that posed a threat not only to Israelis but to the Palestinian Authority as well.

