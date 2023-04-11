Close
Israeli Military Detain 7 Palestinians In West Bank For Alleged Terrorist Activity

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 07:41 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it detained seven Palestinians for alleged terrorist activity during night raids in the West Bank and confiscated weapons and munitions.

"IDF units, officers of the Israel Security Agency and border police detained members of a terrorist cell in Jenin who had planned to commit an attack in a short time. During night operations, officers detained seven wanted people in Judea and Samaria," the IDF said in a statement.

Armed clashes erupted during the operations, with the suspects throwing incendiary bottles and explosives at the Israeli military, the statement also read, adding that no Israeli officers were injured in the clashes.

Weapons and munitions were confiscated from the detainees, and the suspects were taken for interrogation, according to the IDF.

Violence has escalated in recent months in the West Bank amid regular Israeli arrest raids in Palestinian-controlled areas aimed to counter terrorist threat. Over 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of 2023.

