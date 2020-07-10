Israeli Military Detains 3 People Trying to Cross Border From Lebanon - Spokesman

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) arrested early on Friday three people as they were attempting to cross Israel's border from neighboring Lebanon, IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee said.

"The IDF reconnaissance detected three suspects trying to cross the fence on the border with Lebanon," Adraee wrote on Twitter.

The IDF servicemen tracked and arrested them, the spokesman added.

According to Adraee, the IDF forces will continue working to prevent any attempts to cross the border and "violate Israel's sovereignty."

Israel and Lebanon have tense bilateral relations and Israel has repeatedly violated the neighboring country's air, sea and land borders and used the Lebanese airspace to launch strikes at Syria aimed at alleged targets of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement.

The two countries also have some territorial disputes on the demarcation of maritime and land borders.