UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Military Detains 3 People Trying To Cross Border From Lebanon - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Israeli Military Detains 3 People Trying to Cross Border From Lebanon - Spokesman

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) arrested early on Friday three people as they were attempting to cross Israel's border from neighboring Lebanon, IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee said.

"The IDF reconnaissance detected three suspects trying to cross the fence on the border with Lebanon," Adraee wrote on Twitter.

The IDF servicemen tracked and arrested them, the spokesman added.

According to Adraee, the IDF forces will continue working to prevent any attempts to cross the border and "violate Israel's sovereignty."

Israel and Lebanon have tense bilateral relations and Israel has repeatedly violated the neighboring country's air, sea and land borders and used the Lebanese airspace to launch strikes at Syria aimed at alleged targets of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement.

The two countries also have some territorial disputes on the demarcation of maritime and land borders.

Related Topics

Syria Israel Twitter Lebanon Border From

Recent Stories

Increase the minimum age of marriage for girls in ..

51 seconds ago

PCB responds to Danish Kaneria and Saleem Malik

13 minutes ago

Israel records highest single-day virus tally

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Friday 10 J ..

2 minutes ago

Conducive relations between police, masses urged f ..

2 minutes ago

Speakers pay tributes to sufi saint Bedil

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.