Israeli Military Detains Border Violator Entering From Syria - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The Israeli forces have detained a shepherd who deliberately crossed the Israeli border from neighboring Syria, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

"We apprehended a Syrian shepherd who intentionally crossed the Alpha Line [the Israeli-Syrian border] from Syria into Israel. The suspect has been transferred to security forces for further questioning," the IDF tweeted.

The shepherd was detained east of the security fence in the Golan Heights as part of an ongoing operation by the Israeli forces to protect the border, the IDF added.

The territory of the Golan Heights was annexed by Israel in 1981, but this was recognized by the United Nations. The Golan Heights is widely seen as an exceptionally important strategic area, chiefly due to the fact that it offers a clear view on both Syria and Israel.