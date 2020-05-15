Israeli Military Detains Over 30 Palestinians in West Bank After Soldier Killed - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More than 30 Palestinians were arrested by the Israeli army in the town of Yabad, located in the northern West Bank, over the past 48 hours, the WAFA news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) More than 30 Palestinians were arrested by the Israeli army in the town of Yabad, located in the northern West Bank, over the past 48 hours, the WAFA news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

The army has been conducting operations in Yabad since Tuesday, when a 21-year-old Israeli soldier was killed in the town by a Palestinian rock-thrower, according to the military.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that the army would find the person responsible for the killing.

According to the PPS, detainees are being brutally interrogated and terrorized by the Israeli forces. The PPS added that five Yabad residents were arrested on Thursday morning, including a 13-years-old boy.

The organization urged the international human rights groups to condemn Israel's actions and its "punishment policy" in the West Bank.