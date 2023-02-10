UrduPoint.com

February 10, 2023

Israeli Military Doctors Help Reopen Turkish Hospital in Kahramanmaras - IDF

Israeli military doctors have helped to reopen a hospital in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras after the facility was abandoned during the recent devastating earthquakes, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday

"The IDF medical delegation of the 'Olive Branches' humanitarian aid delegation began providing medical care at a local hospital in the city of Kahramanmaras today (Friday). For the first time, the delegation assisted in the reopening of a local hospital after it was abandoned during the earthquake, and will now provide medical treatment to victims in the area," the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF delegation is working in the hospital's emergency department, intensive care and operating rooms, using equipment and medical devices delivered from Israel, the statement read.

On Thursday, the IDF said that its search and rescue teams had pulled 10 people from the rubble in Turkey and provided them with the necessary assistance.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 20,000 people, including more than 18,000 in Turkey, and collapsed thousands of homes.

