Israeli Military Downs Hamas Drone From Gaza - IDF

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle believed to have been launched by the Hamas movement from the Gaza Strip, IDF said on Friday.

"Hamas drone... crossed on Wednesday from Gaza into Israeli airspace, which was monitored and downed by our troops.

We will continue to prevent any attempt to harm Israeli civilians," the army tweeted.

Reports indicate that the drone was being monitored by Israel before it was eventually shot down.

The Sunni militant organization of Hamas controls Palestine's Gaza Strip and is in a protracted conflict with Israel. Since 2007, the Gaza Strip has been under a blockade imposed by Egypt and Israel.

