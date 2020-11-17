UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Military Finds Explosive Devices In Disputed Lands Of Golan Heights

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 04:41 PM

Israeli Military Finds Explosive Devices in Disputed Lands of Golan Heights

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that they have discovered a number of explosive devices on the territory of the southern Golan Heights, which is disputed with Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that they have discovered a number of explosive devices on the territory of the southern Golan Heights, which is disputed with Syria.

"We just exposed a number of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near the Israeli side of the Alpha Line on the southern Golan Heights," the IDF press service wrote on Twitter.

The military added that it holds Damascus responsible for "all events in Syria," pointing out that they would not tolerate any violation of Israel's sovereignty.

More Stories From World

