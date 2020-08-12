Israeli Military Foils Cyberattack on Leading Defense Enterprises

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Israel has thwarted a cyberattack on the country's leading defense enterprises, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the attackers used fake LinkedIn profiles to contact military representatives.

"Cleared for Publication: The Directorate of Security for the Defense Establishment in cooperation with additional security institutions, has thwarted a cyber-attack targeting Israel's leading defense industries. Attackers used LinkedIn profiles in attempt to infiltrate networks," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

It was discovered during the investigation that the Lazarus international cybercrime group was behind the attack. The hackers pretended to be hiring managers on social media, sending job offers to the Israeli servicemen.

The ministry added that all hacking attempts had been prevented and the military enterprises' networks were safe.