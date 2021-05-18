UrduPoint.com
Israeli Military Hit 12 Houses Of Top Hamas Commanders In Past 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW/TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The Israeli military has struck 12 houses of senior Hamas commanders in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

"The IDF has struck 12 houses of senior Hamas commanders in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours," the IDF said.

The military's fighter jets hit houses of three Hamas commanders in the Gaza Strip a short time ago, including those belonging to the deputy commander for the northern brigade in Gaza City, a company commander in Khan Yunis, and another military leader in the Hamas reserve battalion.

The commanders used their houses as command posts and operations bases, the IDF added.

More Stories From World

