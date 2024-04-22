Israeli military intelligence chief resigns as Gaza pounded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Israel's military intelligence chief has resigned after taking responsibility for failures leading to the Palestinian group attack on October 7, the military said on Monday, as Israel carried out more shelling in war-battered Gaza overnight.

General Aharon Haliva is the first top Israeli official to step down for failing to prevent the attack, which triggered the war in Gaza and brought the government and military under intense scrutiny in Israel.

"The intelligence division under my command did not live up to the task we were entrusted with," Haliva said in his resignation letter. "I carry that black day with me ever since."