Israeli Military Intelligence Chief Warns Iran May Plot Attack on Qatar During World Cup

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Israeli military intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva warned on Monday that Iran may be considering an attack on World Cup facilities in Qatar.

"I am telling you that the Iranians are now considering attacking the World Cup in Qatar as well. The only thing holding them back is how the Qataris will react," Haliva told a conference at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) in Tel Aviv, according to the Times of Israel newspaper.

The ongoing protests in Iran and external pressure on the country could cause a "much more aggressive" response from Tehran in the region and in the world, the official said, adding that Iran was also considering the idea of enriching uranium to 90% of the level needed to produce nuclear weapons.

"The death toll, the attacks on national symbols this is very troubling for the regime (in Iran), especially combined with sanctions, the existing international pressure, and the difficult economic situation," Haliva was quoted as saying by the Times of Israel.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. During the protests, which are still ongoing, members of Iran's security forces were attacked and some were killed in clashes with rioters. Tehran believes the unrest was instigated from abroad. Several death sentences have been issued against those involved in the riots.