Israeli Military Kills Commander Of Islamic Jihad Northern Unit - IDF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 04:11 PM

Israeli Military Kills Commander of Islamic Jihad Northern Unit - IDF

The Israeli military, in cooperation with Israel's internal security service Shin Bet, has liquidated Hassam Abu Harbid, the commander of the Islamic Jihad's northern brigade, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The Israeli military, in cooperation with Israel's internal security service Shin Bet, has liquidated Hassam Abu Harbid, the commander of the Islamic Jihad's northern brigade, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

"Fighter jets of the IDF and the ISA [the Israel Security Agency] struck Hassam Abu Harbid, the commander of the northern Gaza Strip brigade in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

Abu Harbid served as the organization's commander for over 15 years, the IDF said, adding that he stood behind a number of attacks with the use of anti-tank missiles against civilian population.

According to the army, Abu Harbid guided rocket launches toward Israel and led the shelling of the latter's military personnel.

Shortly after the announcement, air raid sirens went off in the Israeli city of Be'er Sheva, the military said.

