Israeli Military Locates Bag With Explosives Following Incident Near Syrian Border - IDF

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Israeli Military Locates Bag With Explosives Following Incident Near Syrian Border - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Israeli soldiers found weapons and a bag containing explosive devices near the Syrian border shortly after the armed forces killed four militants who were attempting to plant explosives, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

"Weapons & a bag containing explosives were found just meters from the Israeli security fence between #Israel and #Syria. Last night, 4 terrorists attempted to plant & use them. We stopped them before they could. We won't allow any harm to Israel or our sovereignty," the IDF tweeted.

The militants were killed on Sunday night near the Israeli security fence in the Golan Heights. The IDF has said that Israel holds "the Syrian regime" responsible for the incident.

