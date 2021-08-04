Israeli Military Opens Artillery Fire at Southern Lebanon - Reports

The Israeli military opened artillery fire at southern Lebanon on Wednesday, and several shells exploded in the Marjaayoun area, the Lebanese NNA news agency reported

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Israeli military opened artillery fire at southern Lebanon on Wednesday, and several shells exploded in the Marjaayoun area, the Lebanese NNA news agency reported.

According to NNA, the heavy artillery of 155 caliber was used by Israel.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces said that it responded to three rocket launches from Lebanon.