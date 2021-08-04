UrduPoint.com

Israeli Military Opens Artillery Fire At Southern Lebanon - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 03:59 PM

Israeli Military Opens Artillery Fire at Southern Lebanon - Reports

The Israeli military opened artillery fire at southern Lebanon on Wednesday, and several shells exploded in the Marjaayoun area, the Lebanese NNA news agency reported

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Israeli military opened artillery fire at southern Lebanon on Wednesday, and several shells exploded in the Marjaayoun area, the Lebanese NNA news agency reported.

According to NNA, the heavy artillery of 155 caliber was used by Israel.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces said that it responded to three rocket launches from Lebanon.

Related Topics

Fire Israel Lebanon From

Recent Stories

National Programme for Coders trains university st ..

National Programme for Coders trains university students on programming and AI s ..

3 minutes ago
 Police Martyrs Day observed in Sialkot

Police Martyrs Day observed in Sialkot

4 minutes ago
 Coronavirus patients surged to 140 in Lady Reading ..

Coronavirus patients surged to 140 in Lady Reading Hospital

4 minutes ago
 AJK legislative assembly elects Abdul Qayyum Niazi ..

AJK legislative assembly elects Abdul Qayyum Niazi as PM

6 minutes ago
 Adequate fuel stocks available in country: OGRA Sp ..

Adequate fuel stocks available in country: OGRA Spokesman

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, India to face each other in an Olympic e ..

Pakistan, India to face each other in an Olympic event final after 53 years

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.