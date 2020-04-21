UrduPoint.com
Israeli Military Opens Fire On Palestinian Man With Molotov Cocktail - Press Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:29 AM

Israeli Military Opens Fire on Palestinian Man With Molotov Cocktail - Press Service

Israeli forces opened fire on a Palestinian man who was going to throw a Molotov cocktail near the town of Bethlehem south of Jerusalem in the West Bank, the military press service said on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Israeli forces opened fire on a Palestinian man who was going to throw a Molotov cocktail near the town of Bethlehem south of Jerusalem in the West Bank, the military press service said on Monday.

"Some time ago, Israeli Defense Forces prevented a terrorist attack near Bethlehem.

The military spotted several suspects preparing to throw Molotov cocktails at the army post, the military opened fire on one of the suspects," the press service said.

It added that the suspect was injured and was taken to a hospital for further treatment after receiving immediate medical assistance on the spot.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

