Israeli Military Plans To Raze West Bank Homes Of 4 Palestinian Terror Suspects

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:58 AM

Israeli Military Plans to Raze West Bank Homes of 4 Palestinian Terror Suspects

The Israeli military said Friday it had warned the families of four Palestinian terror suspects that their homes in the occupied West Bank would be torn down

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The Israeli military said Friday it had warned the families of four Palestinian terror suspects that their homes in the occupied West Bank would be torn down.

It is a standard practice for the Israeli Defense Forces to knock down homes of Palestinians for attacking Israelis as a deterrent.

"Families of terrorists Mahmoud Atawneh, Walid Hanatsheh and Yazan Mghamas were informed by the IDF that their houses would be demolished," the statement read.

Atawneh is accused of killing an aspiring Israeli soldier outside the illegal settlement of Migdal Oz near Bethlehem. Hanatsheh and Mghamas allegedly killed one and injured two other Jewish settlers near Ramallah.

The three are allowed to challenge the demolition order. A fourth home belonging to the family of Ahmad Kunba, accused of shooting a rabbi, will be torn down after it was rebuilt.

