Israeli Military Proposes 'plan For Evacuating' Gaza Civilians

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Israeli military proposes 'plan for evacuating' Gaza civilians

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Israel's military proposed a plan for evacuating civilians from "areas of fighting" in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced Monday, after he said a ground invasion of the Palestinian territory's southern city Rafah was necessary.

Foreign governments and aid organisations have repeatedly expressed fears that an invasion of Rafah would inflict mass civilian casualties.

More than 1.4 million Palestinians -- most of them displaced from elsewhere -- have converged on the last Gazan city untouched by Israel's ground troops.

It is also the entry point for desperately needed aid, brought in via neighbouring Egypt.

Israel's military "presented the War Cabinet with a plan for evacuating the population from areas of fighting in the Gaza Strip, and with the upcoming operational plan", a statement in Hebrew from Netayahu's office said Monday.

The statement did not give any details about how or where the civilians would be moved.

