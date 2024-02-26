Israeli Military Proposes 'plan For Evacuating' Gaza Civilians
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Israel's military proposed a plan for evacuating civilians from "areas of fighting" in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced Monday, after he said a ground invasion of the Palestinian territory's southern city Rafah was necessary.
Foreign governments and aid organisations have repeatedly expressed fears that an invasion of Rafah would inflict mass civilian casualties.
More than 1.4 million Palestinians -- most of them displaced from elsewhere -- have converged on the last Gazan city untouched by Israel's ground troops.
It is also the entry point for desperately needed aid, brought in via neighbouring Egypt.
Israel's military "presented the War Cabinet with a plan for evacuating the population from areas of fighting in the Gaza Strip, and with the upcoming operational plan", a statement in Hebrew from Netayahu's office said Monday.
The statement did not give any details about how or where the civilians would be moved.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
More Stories From World
-
Modric thunderbolt breaks Sevilla hearts as Madrid win again23 minutes ago
-
Honduras footballer Elis remains in coma after head injury43 minutes ago
-
Haley soldiers on despite growing inevitability of Trump52 minutes ago
-
Klopp ranks Liverpool's League Cup glory as his 'most special' trophy53 minutes ago
-
Martinez joins Serie A's 100 club as Inter stay nine clear53 minutes ago
-
UNGA president urges quick support to UN agency for Palestinians amid funding cuts1 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks hit new peaks in early trade1 hour ago
-
Modric thunderbolt breaks Sevilla hearts as Madrid win again1 hour ago
-
Jokic powers Denver over Warriors as Giannis leads Bucks' win1 hour ago
-
Giannis powers Bucks in NBA blowout over Sixers2 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Rio Open results3 hours ago