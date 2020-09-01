Israeli Military Refuses to Comment on Foreign Media Reports About Attack Near Damascus

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Israeli Defense forces, following Sputnik's inquiry, refused to comment on foreign media reports on Syrian air defense systems repelling an attack in the skies south of Damascus on Monday.

"We do not comment on foreign media reports," the press office of the Israeli military said.

Earlier on Monday, the Syrian Al-Watan newspaper reported that the country's air defense managed to hit several targets and repel the attack. Later on, Syria's state-run agency SANA reported that the missile attack was carried out by Israeli Air Force aircraft.