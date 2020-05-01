Israeli Military Refuses to Comment on Reported Missile Strikes in Southern Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have refused to comment on the latest media reports on their overnight missile attacks on southern Syria.

Syrian official SANA news agency reported that Israeli military had conducted a missile strike from positions near the Golan Heights targeting southern parts of Syria last night. According to the news outlet, Israeli helicopters fired several missiles, causing some material damage, but leaving on casualties.

"We do not comment on foreign media reports," a spokesperson for the IDF told Sputnik.

On Monday, Syrian media reported that three civilians had been killed and four others had been injured as a result of an Israeli rocket attack on Syria's Damascus province.

Israel frequently conducts airstrikes on Syria under the pretext of countering Iran's alleged military presence in the neighboring country. The Jewish state usually asserts that its strikes come in response to rocket attacks on Israel from Syria. Damascus views Israel's attacks as an assault on Syria's sovereignty.