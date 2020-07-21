UrduPoint.com
Israeli Military Refuses To Comment On Reports About Syria's Air Defenses Repelling Attack

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:00 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The Israeli army refused on Monday to comment on the media reports in the Syrian media, saying that the Arab country's air defenses repelled a "hostile" attack in the airspace above Damascus.

"We do not comment on foreign media reports," the army's press service told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the state-run SANA news agency reported that Syria's air defense systems repelled the attack in the sky above the capital city, providing no further details.

