Israeli Military Refuses To Comment On Reports About Missile Attack On Beirut's Port - IDF
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) told Sputnik that the military is not commenting on media reports about an alleged missile attack on the port of Lebanese capital where a powerful blast occurred on Tuesday.
"We do not comment on foreign media reports," a spokesperson from IDF said.
According to the Lebanese National news Agency, The epicenter of the powerful explosion was in the port's pyrotechnics warehouse.