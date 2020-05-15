UrduPoint.com
Israeli Military Reports Car-Ramming In West Bank Settlement

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:05 AM

Israeli Military Reports Car-Ramming in West Bank Settlement

A car-ramming attack happened on Thursday in the Jewish settlement of Negohot in the occupied West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) A car-ramming attack happened on Thursday in the Jewish settlement of Negohot in the occupied West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces said.

"A car-ramming attack took place in Negohot, southwest of Hebron. The assailant has been neutralized," the IDF tweeted.

The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported, citing the IDF, that an Israeli soldier had been seriously injured. The attacker was shot, and his condition is not known.

