UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Military Says 2 Anti-Tank Missiles Fired From Gaza Strip

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:47 PM

Israeli Military Says 2 Anti-Tank Missiles Fired From Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that two anti-tank missiles were launched from Palestine's Gaza Strip toward Israel in a row

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that two anti-tank missiles were launched from Palestine's Gaza Strip toward Israel in a row.

The escalation of tensions between the two sides has been ongoing for several days.

"An Anti-Tank missile was fired from Gaza into Israel. Updates to follow," the IDF wrote on Twitter and shortly after reported the second such incident.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Twitter Gaza From

Recent Stories

Almost 300 French Police Search for Man Accused of ..

1 minute ago

Governor Sawar condemns Israeli terrorism

1 minute ago

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Calls on Houthis to End ..

1 minute ago

US Accuses China of Harassing, Intimidating Religi ..

1 minute ago

DC holds online Kachehri

1 minute ago

Gunman in Russia's Kazan Diagnosed With Brain Dise ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.