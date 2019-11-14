Israeli Military Says 5 Rockets Fired From Gaza Into Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday they had spotted five rockets fired from the Palestinian Gaza enclave into the Israeli territory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday they had spotted five rockets fired from the Palestinian Gaza enclave into the Israeli territory.

"[A total of] 5 rockets were JUST fired at Israel from Gaza," the IDF Tweeted.