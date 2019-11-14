Israeli Military Says 5 Rockets Fired From Gaza Into Israel
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 03:05 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday they had spotted five rockets fired from the Palestinian Gaza enclave into the Israeli territory.
"[A total of] 5 rockets were JUST fired at Israel from Gaza," the IDF Tweeted.