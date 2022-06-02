Israeli Military Says Concluded Naval Exercise in Red Sea

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Israel has concluded its "Chariots of Fire" exercises in the Red Sea, which included a Dolphin-class submarine and Sa'ar corvettes, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

"Israeli Navy personnel from the Missile Ship and Submarine flotillas returned this morning from a complex and lengthy training drill in the Red Sea," the commander-in-chief of the Israeli navy, David Saar Salama, said in a statement.

According to the Israeli military, the vessels conducted joint missions with the goal of achieving maritime superiority, while maintaining freedom of action in the region and expanding the Israeli navy's area of operation.

"As part of the IDF's 'Chariots of Fire' large-scale month-long exercise, the INS 'Tanin' Dolphin Class Submarine was accompanied by the INS Sa'ar 5 'Hanit' Class Corvette and the INS Sa'ar 4.5 'Kidon' in the Red Sea for a naval training drill," the statement read, noting that following the drill the submarine docked at Israel's Eilat naval base earlier this morning.

The "Chariots of Fire," launched in early May, is Israel's largest military exercise in decades, involving troops from all branches of the IDF.

