Israeli Military Says Destroyed House Of Hamas Political Office Deputy Head

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 10:10 PM

Israeli Military Says Destroyed House of Hamas Political Office Deputy Head

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) The Israeli air force has carried out an airstrike targeting the house of Khalil al-Haya, the deputy head of Hamas' political bureau, the Israeli military said on Saturday.

"A fighter jet has recently attacked the home of Khalil al-Haya, the deputy chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, a building that served as a terrorist infrastructure," a statement read.

